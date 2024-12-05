Pastor Tobi Adegboyega is making the headlines again months after a Super Eagles star slammed him with a lawsuit

The cleric who is the pastor of UK church S.P.A.C Nation was enmeshed in a scandal involving Kayode Olanrewaju's wife

A recent report claimed that the British government would deport him following claims of £1.87m fraud in his church

Nigerian international Kayode Olanrewaju accused UK-based Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega of having an affair with his wife.

The self-styled cleric is making the headlines again amid reports that the British government would deport him following claims of £1.87m fraud in his church, S.P.A.C Nation.

It was gathered that UK authorities have shut down S.P.A.C Nation after it was accused of operating without transparency.

This comes six months after Super Eagles striker Kayode Olanrewaju sued the church leader, demanding N1 billion.

The footballer accused him of causing financial loss and emotional trauma by the adulterous relationship with his estranged wife.

Kayode Olanrewaju sues Tobi Adegboyega

The Sanliurfaspor of Turkey striker demanded the court resolve his marriage, claiming that the union had broken down irretrievably.

According to him, the relationship needed to be dissolved as her behaviour was intolerable and burdensome for him to live with.

The lawsuit reads in part via Premium Times:

“Since the marriage, the respondent/ practitioner (Dora) has committed adultery with the co-respondent (Pastor Adegboyega) and other men and the cross-petitioner finds it intolerable to live with the respondent.

“The respondent has behaved in such a way the cross-petitioner can not reasonably be expected to live with the respondent.”

Adegboyega reacts to fraud allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tobi Adegboyega has replied to his critics, saying he remains unfazed over the fraud allegations.

He urged Nigerians to be proud of him, saying he has survived and become successful in the UK.

Tobi Adegboyega was pictured in a relaxed mood in his living room, where he confirmed his health status, saying he is hale and hearty and that nothing can or will happen to him.

