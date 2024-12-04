Daddy Freeze has reacted to a netizen who advised Pastor Tobi Adeboyega to set up a church in Sango Ota, Ogun state, after he was reportedly deported

The ace broadcaster shared the kinds of people who reside in that region and revealed the period he visited the place

Several netizens noticed how Daddy Freeze reacted to Pastor Tobi's scandal unlike other preachers in Nigeria he lambasts regularly

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has knocked a netizen who asked Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to set up a church in Sango Ota, Ogun state, after his alleged deportation to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The cleric is the founder of the now-defunct Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church. A UK immigration tribunal reportedly ordered his deportation after he was accused of mismanaging £1.87 million in church funds.

Daddy Freeze stated that Sango Ota is a place where the netizen's parents are doing hard jobs. He also shared that since he was born and came to Lagos over 20 years ago, he has not gone to the area.

He added that if he can't go to Sango Ota, Pastor Tobi, who drives a Lamborghini, cannot go to the place. The broadcaster wondered why some people rub poverty on themselves like body cream and allow it to touch other people.

Reactions to Daddy Freeze's take on Tobi

Check out some of the reactions as Daddy Freeze knocked a netizen for asking Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to set up a church in Sango Ota below:

@ehimare_cassandra:

"If it was Bishop Oyedepo now, you would have thrown a party, abeg go and sit down."

@ifaola_spiritual_home:

"Tobi don’t have money reach Winners and they stay for Sango."

@eddydre:

"He saw this coming, hence the reason he established friendship with a lot of big boys in Nigeria."

@tobamycine12:

"Abi this one de craze. Ota wey Faith Tabernacle dey? Him ministry pass Oyedepo own?"

Isaac Fayose narrates son's experience with Pastor Tobi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose had opened up on his son and nephew's alleged sad experiences with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Fayose said his son and nephew had the experience about seven years ago and they narrated it to him four years ago.

The boys accused Pastor Tobi of brainwashing them when he took them to a mansion, Fayose also gave Pastor Tobi a piece of advice.

