Actor Francis Duru went down memory lane as he remembered how his late son Ifeanyi looked forward to his 16th birthday

The young boy passed away before his special day and his dad said the sad news left a big hole in their hearts

Duru noted that him and his family are still bothered about why their son left them and he shared some activities that have stopped because of his son's death

Nollywood actor Francis Duru has shared how his missed his son Ifeanyi as he eulogized him on his posthumous 16th birthday on Tuesday, December 4, 2024.

According to the actor, his son looked forward to his 16th birthday with so much vigour but life happened to him. He admitted that coping with his son's death has not been easy and his family are still bothered about why he left so early.

The film star said that no one will ever replace his son but his memories comfort those he left behind. Speaking about what he missed about the deceased, he spoke about how he wraps his arms around his shoulders, the school bus which doesn't come again, and he can't remember the last time he ate bread.

He also thanked his son for coming into their lives and he noted that he, his wife, and the boy's grandma still cry over his death. Ifeanyi Duru's death was announced by his father on August 8, 2024, and he revealed that he was a wonderful kid. He also prayed that he would continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

See Francis Duru's post on his late son below:

Fans remember Francis Duru's late son

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Francis Duru's son's posthumous birthday below:

@cuteonyii:

"The School Bus doesn’t come again. God please console this family and may no parent bury their child/children in Jesus' Mighty name, Amen. Happy Posthumous Birthday Nna and May your soul find rest Amen."

@maureen_solomon_okereke:

"It's well my friend, God knows best. Be comforted."

@chizzymichael_:

"Happy Posthumous birthday Champ. It is well. Francis may the good Lord comfort and strengthen you and yours! It's well."

@vivianhne:

"Happy Birthday in Heaven. Keep on resting in the bosom of Abraham. GOD knows it best."

@ujunwajane38:

"It is well...God knows everything."

@godsavehabila:

"May the good Lord comfort you and your family entire household."

May Edochie consoles Francis Duru

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie was one of the celebrities who consoled Francis Duru over his loss.

Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood star announced the death of his young son on social media.

The mother of three, reacting to the sad news, spurred emotions among netizens as she spoke from a place of experience.

