Senator Ned Nwoko's wife, Regina Daniel, has shared lovely pictures online as she puts herself in the mood for Christmas

The young actress shared a picture looking stunning, as usual, as she wrote a caption to welcome her fans into the festive period

Regina's post captured the hearts of many of her fans as they complimented her outfit and beauty

Regina Daniels, the young Nigerian movie star, is already in the Christmas mood, as she shared a new post on her official social media page.

The billionaire wife, who was recently criticized over a comment about her relationships before marriage, shared a post in which she wished her fans a Merry Christmas in advance.

Billionaire Wife Regina Daniels wishes fans Merry Christmas in advance. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official social media page, Regina shared words of prayers with her fans while blessing their timelines with her beauty.

The billionaire's wife posed beside a Christmas tree in her green dress that matched her environment.

The actress wrote:

"May the blessings of this season fill every heart as it has filled mine ❤️. It was an absolute delight at the USEN EFIK cultural day with my distinguished big sis @fifijari. Outfit by my beloved REGAE @regaeofficial."

See the post below:

Regina's new post about Christmas stirs reaction

Read some reactions below:

@iam_mr_painkiller:

"Enjoy it while it lasts my dear 😂😂."

@ekeh.adoration:

"How is 70 years old man today?"

@ada_bekee06:

"Regina and Red nails u cannever see her with other colors."

@officialgodfrey_999:

"The fact that she's married is comforting ❤️."

@kirachaana:

"You’re too beautiful for words 😍😍😍❤."

@ada_bekee06:

"Regina and Red nails u cannever see her with other colors."

@mosesmahendemniko:

"Wen I see your post cute red I like it sour much."

@violajoseph430:

"One thing G you like Red on your nails and of course it's looks good on you 😍😍."

@pboy_hairstyle:

"Forever young and beautiful ❤️❤️."

Regina Daniels shares reply from Ned Nwoko

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko made headlines after she posted their chat online.

In the chat, the young movie star asked her older husband for permission to go out, and his reaction drew the attention of many.

After the screenshot went viral, many netizens debated Ned Nwoko’s response to his wife and dropped hot takes.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng