A Nigerian X user, identified as Dr Penking, has weighed into the trending situation about Egungun's leaked video

Recall that the content creator's wife, Poshotah, cried out online after she revealed that she was being threatened with her husband's private videos

Speaking on the issue, the X user shared his observations and posed some questions to the public

An X user has shared his views on the ongoing situation regarding content creator Egungun's marriage.

It is no longer news that Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, widely known as Egungun, sparked controversy after a private video about him was posted online.

Before the leakage, Egungun's wife, Posh Otah, released an official statement stating that the video was meant to be sent to her.

Reacting to the situation, the X user, identified as @drpenking, stated that something was off about Posh's statements.

He mentioned that something seemed amiss in the statement as she reiterated that the snap was supposed to be sent to her a couple of times.

He wrote:

"I just read that Egungun wife press release again and realized that she mentioned that the video was a private snap that was supposed to be sent to her THEEE (3) times This is quite different from the truth as the video was a recorded VC with another woman. This raises serious concerns. Was the post made under duress?"

See the post here:

How Nigerians reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@XOXOLISO411:

"Most of us do pass Egungun 😂😂Na because say your own never leak. Just relax 😎."

@MrBigBankss:

"😂 make she dey fool herself and her fellow dodoyo fans."

@reckon_iam:

"Dr leave my bruh alone e no be anything to us."

@ChukwunyemM:

"Yes. She came out to lie."

@jimmyybase:

"You are more bothered about other people's lives."

