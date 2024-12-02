The wife of content creator Egungun, Pashotah, has responded to the numerous bashing she has been getting from netizens

In an old video she re-shared on her Instagram page, she noted that Egungun's cheating habit was a format he used to avoid her December bills

Egungun also blasted her for not reacting after she caught him cheating, and her response became a topic of discussion

Pashotah, the wife of content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, has shared her thoughts on her husband's viral private video.

Egungun's wife Pashotah shares what she thinks about her husband's cheating behaviour. Image credit: @pashotah

Source: Instagram

In an old video, her husband was surprised that she did not react after she caught him cheating, and she said that she loves it when her man cheats.

He said that her behaviour was stupid, but she thanked him and maintained a calm look. In the video's caption, she said that was how the content creator behaved in the month of December.

In the video's comments, Egungun hailed his wife and called her Titemi, which means this is mine in English. Some netizens noted that the internet has failed in breaking Pashotah's marriage and they praised her for supporting her husband amid his cheating allegations.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Egungun's wife stands by him

See some of the comments as Egungun's wife reacts to his viral private video below:

@_egungun:

"Titemi."

@tushie_bakz:

"It still surprising the way y’all want her to leave her man because of one werey video. If you catch your own cheating, pack your load go your mama house back. You go learn."

@kinglabelled_11:

"Girl to girl, don’t leave your man for any reason. There’s no perfect man out there. I love you for that."

@obaksolo:

"The Internet failed on this couple."

@teewhy040:

"Deep down you dey cry inside your mind but doing this cus you don’t have any option."

@vickyluxurybeddingstore:

"My sister mount your guild o, nothing dey street."

@symply_kumi:

"Na only men get right to cheat for this world without been judged. So sad!"

VDM weighs into Egungun's drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Egungun's viral video continued to gather mixed reactions from social media users.

Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) noted that his private video has also trended and people need to be extra careful with it.

He also lambasted netizens who were shading the size of Egungun's private organ and advised him on how to handle his wife.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng