Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of P-Square duo brought back memories with a recent occasion he graced

The Afrobeats legend performed at the wedding ceremony of billionaire Jowizaza’s young sister and her fiancé

Videos captured the enchanting rendition he delivered on his new Winning and his other throwback songs, triggering reactions online

Singer Peter Okoye of P-Square, also known as Mr P, recently performed his newly released track "Winning" at a wedding ceremony.

The event was reportedly the wedding of Nigerian billionaire Jowizaza's younger sister and her fiancé.

Peter Okoye thrilled guest at Jowizaza's sister's wedding. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In a video posted to his social media, Mr P took the stage by storm with a captivating performance of his song "Winning," which he released last month. The guests gathered around the stage, dancing and singing along to the upbeat track.

Later, Mr P performed his 2015 hit song featuring Don Jazzy and his twin brother Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy. Don Jazzy, who was also at the event, joined in by singing his verse from his seat, adding a special touch to the already beautiful love occasion.

What netizens are saying about Mr P’s performance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

petermanee:

"I'm just listening to this song right now and boom you posted it. What a lovely song."

abs_forareason:

"I win on my birthday tag you but you didn’t notice 🤦🏻‍♂️ I actually pained me sha but I still love you regardless man."

deehumorous:

"Na My Christmas Carol be dis oooo....Winning Season baby."

queen__esther4:

"Congratulations uncle more wins boss."

isabella_sarfo:

"Happy new Month to everyone we are all winning together."

chixonnexus:

"High class gathering."

humteck:

"Mr p is like grandpa 👴🏽 he was super hot but now he’s playing. No offense."

