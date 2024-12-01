Businessman Alhaji Aliko Dangote was spotted in a video dancing alongside many people at an event

The billionaire owner of Dangote Refineries and Dangote Cement danced gently, moving his body with ease

The video of Dangote's dance gained a lot of traction on social media as people say they are seeing him dance for the first time

A video attributed to veteran singer, Charlie Boy showed Dangote dancing among people at a place that looked like a party.

The owner of Dangote Cement danced to Teni's song, titled 'Case' which also has his name in it.

Many reactions have trailed the dance, but someone has pointed out that it was an old video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Dangote dances in public

@bisojoe said:

"See how richest man in Africa dey take 1-2 steps like it’s a cultural dance, but if na you weh just get 100k for account, you go dey shout OBLEEH!!!, dey shine eyes like person weh wan fart."

@oniofficiall said:

"He was about doing better moves, then he noticed the camera and toned it down."

@It_Chioma said:

"He stylishly removes his face from the camera and again see how simple he look but his money is loud loud."

@MikeOscarOne said:

"This is the first time I'm seeing a billionaire actually dance to a beat. Impressive."

@iam_arinzona said:

"If I hear anyone saying i don't know how to dance again. Lol, he even clamps hand join."

@excelentspirit said:

"Imagine dancing to a song made with your name."

@daeyvees said:

"Imagine hearing your name every minutes in a song and expecting all eyes on you… Hustle o Hustle make everybody fit Dey compare their papa with your name."

@FabBellz said:

"Looks like someone that can do more he just acting reserved."

