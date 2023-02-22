Reports have described Nigeria as being in a dire situation, and a story shared by popular OAP Gbemi Olateru confirms it

Gbemi, in a post shared on her Insta-story, revealed that a dispatch rider who was sent to deliver 45 packs of food by a chef opened the package and stole some of it

The on-air-personality noted that on hearing about the story, it prompted her to react to the situation of things in the country

Nigerian on-air personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbebi has stirred emotions online with a sad story she shared.

Gbemi noted in her sad story that a chef recently sent a dispatch rider to deliver 45 packs of food. But something shocking happened that left her feeling sad.

Nigerian OAP Gbemi sparks emotions online as she shares a sad story of how a dispatch rider stole from her. Photo credit: @gbemioo/@foodsng/getty

Source: Instagram

She revealed that out of the 45 packs, only 40 were delivered because the dispatch rider stole five.

Gbemi, in her post, noted that Nigerians are hungry, and the situation in the country is no longer funny.

See Gbemi Olateru's post below:

See how netziens reacted to Gbemi Olateru's story of how a dispatch rider stole her delivery

@egoumez:

"Yes, people are hungry, but the way you all promote bad behaviour makes these Riders have guts to eat people’s food. He is working and getting paid!!!"

@cherish_ebosereme_:

"Even though, upon still this is not an excuse to take what does not belongs to you ‍♀️ Make person no try am with me oI no dey use food play."

@vickyranky06:

"Y’all better stop making excuses for animals."

@pweetie_ik:

"Hunger is not an excuse to take what doesn't belong to you. A whole 5 packs haba not even 1 pack. That's stealing laced with greed."

@ankarabyg1:

"Sometimes we use a name of a crime to cover up people mistake... If he was really hungry 1pack would have been enough but he took 5 it's not hunger it's gluttony. Is he even supposed to eat what he is being paid to deliver? Abi Dem no dey pay am."

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Abeg if it's true ,it's not hunger but greed, there are poor people who are honest regardless of their financial situation, the guy na junior Anini."

@db_naturals_:

"Your hunger no even make you take 1 pack na 5 pack. Haba it’s not an excuse to take what isn’t yours na."

@accessorieshub_gh:

"Don’t make excuses for bad behavior. That’s what has kept Nigeria the way it is."

Media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and her husband welcome first child together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it is a moment of joy and happiness in the household of famous On-Air Personality (OAP), Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and her husband, Femisoro Ajayi, who turned first-time parents.

The much-loved OAP took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 19, to share the good news with her fans and followers.

However, she did not reveal if she welcomed the baby on the same day. Gbemi shared a hilarious TikTok video with a background voice teasingly mocking women who got pregnant amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Source: Legit.ng