Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo took a moment to appreciate herself and her life as a mother, and a prominent figure

The movie veteran had earlier written an open letter to Verydarkman’s mother blaming her for the critic’s online behaviour

Iyabo shared videos from her recent outing where she presented an award, as she listed some of her acclaimed qualities, gaining the attention of netizens online

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has showered praises on herself after hurling shades at social media critic Verydarkman’s mother.

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo wrote a long letter to her arch-enemy, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, over the way he has been behaving on social media.

In a new post which has been deleted, she sent VDM's mother to the gallows. The mother of two also questioned her character and how she brought up the activist.

According to her, after VDM mentioned her name again, she came to the realisation that his mother failed to bring him up properly.

In reaction, VDM attacked her and her lover, Paulo Okoye, implying the latter is romantically interested in men.

In a recent Instagram post, Iyabo Ojo commended herself for being wonderful, helpful, interventional, and a blessing.

She described herself as a selfless mother who prioritises others over herself, listens with compassion, and guides with knowledge and patience.

Iyabo Ojo claimed that her influence and understanding in the lives of others around her, and she is a shining example of what it meant to be a magnificent mother.

“A mother like you is a blessing! You're not only great but also supportive and intentional in every way. Your love, care, and dedication to your family are truly inspiring.

“You're the kind of mom who always puts others before herself, who listens with a compassionate heart, and who guides with wisdom and patience,” she wrote in part.

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo’s post

VDM exposed after disgracing Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the invitation card VDM received for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out the actress.

The critic had lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event and not the after-party she was invited for.

The invitation card showed VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

