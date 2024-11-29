Video As Radiogad Claims Blessing CEO Is Planning to Steal Saida BOJ’s Benz: “You Like Wahala”
- Radiogad, in a video, has made a bold allegation against Blessing CEO amid her online fight with Saida BOJ
- The media personality in the video also warned Saida BOJ about where she drives her newly acquired Benz to henceforth
- Radiogad's allegation against Saida BOJ has sparked mixed reactions as some netizens accused the media personality of cooking up stories
Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, professionally known as Radiogad, in a recent video, has issued a stern warning to influencer Sarah Idaje Ojone, aka Saida BOJ, about the newly acquired Mercedes Benz.
In the video, Radiogad claimed he received information from a reliable source about Blessing CEO's plan to steal Saida BOJ's Benz amid the duo's social media exchange.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Blessing CEO and Saida BOJ made headlines after they repeatedly dragged each other online.
Radiogad claimed Blessing CEO was unhappy Saida BOJ bought a Benz as he warned her to be wary of where she drives the new car to, in the future.
In a caption of the video, Radiogad wrote in a caption,
"Family Pls Pray For Saidaboj Blessing CEO Is planning to Steal her new benz, If anything happens to Saidaboj hold blessing accountable."
Watch Radiogad's video as he makes bold allegation against Blessing CEO:
People react to Radiogad's video
Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:
sur_blessing:
"Omo e fit be true oooh."
officialoyedokun_abosede:
"Hummmm it's well."
mrperfectng_:
"You like wahala this man friend."
lord_ceejay7:
"I'll always prefer blessing CEO to said."
akala_blessing:
"Somebody should please check up on this guy."
i_am_gerald_1:
"Oga are you not ashamed of yourself. Putting mouth for woman matter. Them tell you say blessing CEO no get Benz . If you don’t know what to do with your page sale it to me."
i_am_miss_deen:
"Why is this guy cooking up stories like this, this is wicked."
Radiogad gives reasons for exposing Bobrisky
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Radio gave reasons for exposing Bobrisky.
Recall that the social media space was in shambles after Radiogad shared audio and video proof that Bobrisky was never in prison.
In a chat with Daddy Freeze, Radiogad explained how he felt neglected by Bobrisky despite helping him during his trying times.
Source: Legit.ng
