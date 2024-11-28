Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekehinde has revealed her recent health struggles from a hospital bed abroad

The movie diva shared a series of videos showing how she was rushed to the hospital after she noticed some changes in her system

Following that, she revealed the surgery she underwent to ensure her survival and urged her fans and colleagues to join her in thanking God

Nigerian movie star Omotola Jalade Ekehinde has opened up on her recent health battle, gathering the sympathy of many online.

The movie diva posted a video on her verified Instagram profile showing herself lying on a sick bed, thanking God for making it alive after a successful Ball-gladder surgery.

Omotola Jalade shared her health battle. Credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola narrated the changes she noticed in her system and how she was rushed to the hospital.

“I threw up all Night till there was Nothing to throw up anymore. By Morning the Most Dilapidating Stomach pain started and so I was rushed Again to Emergency… the Third time! This time, I was wheeled in, straight for a CT scan, Ultrasound and the MRI. Then the Doctor came in and said you have to go in immediately for Surgery! … to Remove your Ball-gladder.”

The clip shared on the actress' page showed how she was wheeled on a hospital chair and the intensive attention she received in the hospital.

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities react to Omotola's post

Fans and colleagues of the movie veteran were moved by her visual post, and many wished her a quick recovery.

See the reactions below:

johnjoy295:

"I can't believe i almost type congratulations thinking you just give birth 😢 you are heal in Jesus name."

mervis_kay_mervis:

"Wat's wrong with my favorite? Someone to tell me plz."

ruth_omo1:

"You are healed in Jesus Name Mummy."

yemialade:

"God be praised for His healing and protection in your life .amen."

miiimiii_e:

"God walks with you mum! You are covered and anointed by HIS grace."

priceless_signatures:

"TANI IWO OKE ! Niwaju zerubabeli!!!!!!! You are healed in Jesus name."

officiallrosie:

"Momma God protect you, watch over you and keep you safe and well. Love you so much momma ❤️❤️❤️❤️. God be with you."

Source: Legit.ng