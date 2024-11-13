It's a great day in the camp of Juma Jux as his hit track Ololufe has just garnered a huge number of streams online

Juma shared the news on social media, where he stated that Ololufe has now reached a total of 1 billion views on TikTok

He also revealed the number of creators, while he thanked his fans for making such happen in just a month

Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo's finance, is on cloud 9 as he celebrates the huge number his hit track Ololufe raked in.

Recall that Ololufe became popular after Jux, the Tanzanian music star and Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, made their relationship public.

Priscilla Ojo's fiance, Juma Jux, jubilates online as Ololufe reaches 1 billion views. Credit: @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

On Priscilla's journey to Tanzania, she was featured in the music video of Ololufe as the main character, as the song was dedicated to her.

According to a new post by Juma, the song has now garnered 1 billion TikTok views, with 1.2 million creators. Juma Jux expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his fans worldwide for helping him achieve such a feat in just one month.

Jux wrote:

"Tik Tok 1BILLION VIEWS And 1.2 Million Creations 🤯🤯 In Just One Mounth #Ololufemi This is Crazy 😂🫡🫡 🙌🏾🙌🏾.Thank you for your support, and enjoy the movie 🎥 📺🎞️."

See post here:

Fans celebrate Juma Jux's success

Read some comments below:

@omowunmi_couture01:

"U never see anything @juma_jux Nigeria Dey ur back💯💯."

@lindabrella__:

"Priscy is your lucky charm."

@shak.ara01:

"Anything Nigeria approves turns gold ooo."

@trustchibaby:

"Make Nigeria no just day your matter it's gone 😍🔥🔥🔥Omo this is huge 😍 priscy and hubby this is a congratulations to you both."

@sholeezee:

"Tanzanians Speak English if you no want make thunder fire you 😂😂."

@ruthchi_amara:

"The love and support you are getting is because of priscy, don't mess with her😂."

@abiolaomowunmi6:

"He said this is crazy 😂 is Nigeria a joke to you....our in-law 🙌🙌."

Enioluwa reacts as Priscy dance in Ololufe shoot

In a previous report by Legit.ng, it appears that Enioluwa was unhappy that his best friend, Priscilla Ojo, was away in Tanzania with her man.

The influencer shared a video on her social media page, where she was seen dancing happily in the market with her lover.

However, Eniola's comment about the clip sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms.

