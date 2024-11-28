Big Brother Naija season seven winner Phyna has joined the list of celebrities who have drawn tattoos

The internet personality excitedly showed off the process online for her fans as she shared a long caption with it

In her caption, she explained the reason behind her tattoo, which triggered more reactions from social media users

Nigerian reality TV star and actress Phyna, whose real name is Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, recently got a tattoo, showing her love for tattoos.

Phyna, who has been caught up in a web of drama online and recently ushered out of a restaurant over her dressing, fulfilled her desire to get a tattoo.

Phyna explains the reason for her new tattoo. Credit: @unusualphyna

Taking to social media, Phyna shared a video of herself at a tattoo parlour that captured the process. She seemed excited and satisfied.

Dedicating a lengthy caption to the post, Phyna wrote:

"This phoenix on my back isn’t just ink; it’s a testament to my journey. It symbolizes resilience, strength, and transformation—the fire I walked through and the wings I earned. Life tried to break me, but like the phoenix, I chose to rise, to rebuild, and to soar higher than before."

Phyna continued in parts;

"Every flame, every feather, every stroke of this design tells a story of rebirth, reminding me that no matter how many times I fall, I can always rise again—stronger, wiser, and more powerful."

See her post here:

Reactions to Phyna's Tattoo

@joyfuljoy7997:

"Instead of you to hold Christ strong and give your life to Christ."

@deepinktattoong:

"Special energy. We enjoyed every minute of your presence in the studio! ❤️🖤."

@phynation.fanpage:

"PHYNA even slept during the process 😂😂."

@annieheavenz:

"You legit slept😂❤️."

@officialgiftij:

"Your new chapter of life will favour you 🙌."

@anietie_clems:

"Nobody ask you to explain boo."

@qahreemah:

"Even after a dozen of falls 😢Like a phoenix we will always rise again 😍🔥."

@aladukeh:

"Okala! You no even squeeze face from pain 😮."

BBNaija Phyna fires back at men

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, former BBNaija winner Pyhna responded to comments some men make about ladies who make extravagant demands.

According to the former reality star, these kinds of men need to drop the conversation as she turns the table around.

She noted that some men are also guilty of making demands from ladies, which sparked a debate online.

