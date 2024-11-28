Phyna Excited as She Gets First Tattoo, Explains Reasons Behind it: "Instead of You to Hold Christ"
- Big Brother Naija season seven winner Phyna has joined the list of celebrities who have drawn tattoos
- The internet personality excitedly showed off the process online for her fans as she shared a long caption with it
- In her caption, she explained the reason behind her tattoo, which triggered more reactions from social media users
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerian reality TV star and actress Phyna, whose real name is Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, recently got a tattoo, showing her love for tattoos.
Phyna, who has been caught up in a web of drama online and recently ushered out of a restaurant over her dressing, fulfilled her desire to get a tattoo.
Taking to social media, Phyna shared a video of herself at a tattoo parlour that captured the process. She seemed excited and satisfied.
Dedicating a lengthy caption to the post, Phyna wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
"This phoenix on my back isn’t just ink; it’s a testament to my journey. It symbolizes resilience, strength, and transformation—the fire I walked through and the wings I earned. Life tried to break me, but like the phoenix, I chose to rise, to rebuild, and to soar higher than before."
Chiwetala Agu washes, dries wife's hair in romantic clip, fans gush as dey kiss: "Love is beautiful"
Phyna continued in parts;
"Every flame, every feather, every stroke of this design tells a story of rebirth, reminding me that no matter how many times I fall, I can always rise again—stronger, wiser, and more powerful."
See her post here:
Reactions to Phyna's Tattoo
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@joyfuljoy7997:
"Instead of you to hold Christ strong and give your life to Christ."
@deepinktattoong:
"Special energy. We enjoyed every minute of your presence in the studio! ❤️🖤."
@phynation.fanpage:
"PHYNA even slept during the process 😂😂."
@annieheavenz:
"You legit slept😂❤️."
@officialgiftij:
"Your new chapter of life will favour you 🙌."
@anietie_clems:
"Nobody ask you to explain boo."
@qahreemah:
"Even after a dozen of falls 😢Like a phoenix we will always rise again 😍🔥."
@aladukeh:
"Okala! You no even squeeze face from pain 😮."
BBNaija Phyna fires back at men
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, former BBNaija winner Pyhna responded to comments some men make about ladies who make extravagant demands.
According to the former reality star, these kinds of men need to drop the conversation as she turns the table around.
She noted that some men are also guilty of making demands from ladies, which sparked a debate online.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng