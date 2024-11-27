APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe has reacted to singer Davido's claims about plans to cancel his Lagos show over his explosive comment about Nigeria's economy

Politician Joe Igbokwe has advised David Adeleke Davido hours after the Nigerian music star revealed there were threats to cancel his December show in Lagos.

Recall that Davido has come under massive criticism over his advice to Africans, particularly Nigerians, who want to leave America to return to Nigeria.

Joe Igbokwe urges Davido to apologise to Nigerians.

Source: Instagram

Without mincing words, Davido spoke about the deplorable state of Nigeria’s economy and why they shouldn't return to Nigeria.

Joe Igbokwe tells Davido what to do

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain suggested that plans to cancel Davido's Lagos show after his recent interview were part of the consequence of his actions.

He also advised Davido to accept his mistake and apologise to Nigerians.

"Actions Carry Consequences. Accept your mistakes and apologize to Nigerians," the politician wrote.

People react as Igbokwe advises Davido

Read some of the comments below:

thetrending_threads.ng:

"Apologies for what exactly?"

omotayo_artnationfire:

"It’s painful one can’t comment with a voice note."

a_monsuroh:

"Apologise for saying the truth ?? This can’t be real."

bebetiuafoodmart:

"He owes no one apology."

officialtedi_wealth:

"Apologize because of the truth? No wonder the government keep making hard decisions on the economy and the common people.. it’s obvious y’all love suffering and smiling."

veevogee:

"There was no mistake in what he said sir. He said the whole truth. Y’all should channel this energy in making things right."

naijachefnl:

"Apologize for saying his opinion? This must be a joke Joe."

VDM supports Davido, slams TVC

Legit.ng reported that the critic slammed TV presenter Nyma Akashat Zibiri for criticising Davido.

Davido stated that the economy is in shambles and that Americans should not bother to relocate to the country.

Countering Akashat Zibiri’s statement, VDM demanded she list the investors Tinubu had brought into the country.

