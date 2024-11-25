Portable Zazu has returned to Nigeria after spending a few weeks in Canada, where he performed

A video from the Zeh Nation boss' restaurant and bar showed the moment masquerades and their followers came to welcome him back

Portable Zazu's return to Nigeria comes a few days after he was involved in a fight in Canada

Nigerian street-pop star and controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola returned to Nigeria after his short trip to Canada.

The Zeh Nation boss, known for updating his fans and followers on his moves, has shared a video about his return. A close ally of the singer also shared a video of the Zazu boss at his restaurant and bar in Ogun state, Nigeria, online.

In the background of the video, a man could be heard speaking in Yoruba as he shared how much he had missed Portable and his dramas.

A clip also showed some masquerades and their followers welcoming Portable, who gave them money in response to their show of love for him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable trended online after he was involved in an exchange with a man during his stay in Canada.

People react as Portable's return to Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

sparta_gzus:

"Welcome back Amuludu."

dinero_musik:

"Welcome Canadian burger."

official_lostegger:

"Dr zeh one day we go meet do jam 100."

ola_shisha4:

"Baba still dey gbadun his CANA after getting back from CANADA."

kaywon_mayani:

"Just too calm the head kaaaaá talk ikaaá understand."

callmigabby:

"With your bed down select you parked from Canada."

Portable performs on tables in Canada

Legit.ng also previously reported videos from Portable's performances in Canada.

In one of the clips, the Zazu crooner was seen on a table singing and dancing at the same time as guests looked on.

Another video showed him among the crowd singing, and the money he was sprayed was carefully tucked into his pocket.

