Kiekie has shared the kind of experience she had at a hotel in Asaba Delta state while she lodged after work in the state

In the clip shared on her Insta story, she was in bed while some noise were heard at the background in the hotel

What she said sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they tried to guess the name of the hotel she put up

Content creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, professionally known as Kiekie has shared her experience with her fans while she put up at a hotel in Asaba, Delta state.

In a video on her Insta story, the fashion icon was still in bed around 10: 30 pm. She said she woke up from the noise. They were singing 'One one B' where she lodged.

Kiekie added that people didn't tell her that was how things were done in the state.

In the recording, the content creator, who launched her game show, mentioned that she had a long day and had flown to Asaba that morning.

After her gig, the mother of two decided to settle at the hotel, but she couldn't rest at all because of the noise at the hotel.

See her post here:

What fans said about Kiekie's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Kiekie. Here are some of the comments below:

@vchris_gadget_hub:

"No lies ooo same with owerri omo I no fit sleep."

@edihott:

"Igbo people to love to chop life you get luck say no be owerri you enter."

@mc_shortman91:

"U be woman abi man I no understand your voice oh."

@odoz_hodl:

"Na u go hotel wey dem dey make noise, there are many other places that are very quiet and peaceful. na yahoo hotel u lodge."

@_queenbenny4lyf:

"Noisy people… Dey don’t care about their neighborhood."

@daveogbeni:

"You see Best western Elomaz hotel, you see Golden Tulip, you see Vienna Hotels, you see BON hotels , you see Vinmilan Hotels and resorts, you see Springhills hotels and suites, you see RKD suites, you see villa Toscana you say no , say na Chaddef inn and zenit brothel of N12k per night be ur budget and you expect to sleep in peace abi? Dey play. Enjoy your playlist."

@okunagbaozalla:

"Na u know where u go lodge."

Kiekie welcomes first child

Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular Nigerian comedian, had finally welcomed her first child with her husband.

The socialite took to social media to share the good news with an adorable video of her baby girl.

A number of fans and Kiekie’s celebrity friends stormed her comment section to celebrate with the new mum.

