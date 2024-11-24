Fun videos of Davido, and his wife Chioma in Las Vegas in the United States have emerged on social media

One of the pictures showed Davido and his wife posing for a loved-up picture, while another showed the DMW label boss flaunting his expensive wristwatches

More videos showed Davido and his team at a clothing store, stirring reactions from his fans and followers

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, are currently in Las Vegas, United States.

Videos and pictures of Davido, Chioma, and his team having a pleasant time in Las Vegas emerged on social media on Sunday, November 24.

Davido and Chioma storm Las Vegas. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures, Davido, Chioma, and the singer's crew are seen at a dining table while the couple posed for pictures.

Another picture showed Davido and Chioma in a loved-up pose as they embraced each other. The DMW label boss also shared a picture of him flaunting two watches on his wrist.

One of the videos also showed Davido and his team at a clothing store that appeared to belong to Puma, a brand to which he is an ambassador.

Slide the post below to see pictures and videos of Davido, Chioma in Las Vegas below:

Below are more pictures of Davido and Chioma

This is coming after Davido's elaborate birthday celebration in Atlanta.

Netizens react to pictures of Davido in Las Vegas

Read some of the comments below:

sonof_elifida:

"This man is just living the world why some turn to keyboard warriors."

endowedfunso:

"One thing about Davido is any product is endorsed to be pushes it beyond their expectations!!!! Till date Davido will still post munch it!!!!"

sliq.em:

"Brother Davido go studio your mate they work you Dey chop any how."

aw246annette:

"I never see a couple that don’t have privacy that never go on a private date always with hundreds of people wow."

_tyshakur:

"Them no no ur gbedu again."

erewameggison:

"With a whole entourage have they ever traveled anywhere alone without all the hanger ons?"

Davido spends time with his son

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's fourth baby mama, Larissa London, sparked reactions after sharing photos of her son and the singer spending time together.

Davido, in the photos, was celebrating Father's Day with his second son, Dawson, in London.

This is coming barely a week after the singer, for the first time, publicly acknowledged that Dawson was his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng