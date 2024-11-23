A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions on social media after sharing a video of popular AI girl, Jarvis

The video showed the internet sensation hugging and acting goofy with a guy whose real identity is still unknown

While some people claimed he was her ex-boyfriend in the comments section, others had different things to say

A video showing popular 'robot girl' Elizabeth Amadou Jarvis has gone viral, with netizens offering varied interpretations of the clip.

The clip showed Jarvis engaging in affectionate and playful behaviour with a mystery man whose identity is yet to be uncovered.

Jarvis sighted with mystery man Photo credit: @ykoluwaseun9/TikTok, realjadrolita/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

Jarvis hugs mystery man in clip

The video was posted by @ykoluwaseun9, who accompanied the clip with a caption that ignited speculations about Jarvis's romantic life.

Some netizens quickly took to the comments section to offer their opinions, with some claiming that the mystery man was Jarvis's former partner.

Others speculated about the potential consequence of the video on Jarvis's alleged current relationship with Peller.

Some users suggested that Peller would be displeased by the clip, while others opined that Peller was not a suitable match for Jarvis.

"Jarvis is cħeațing on Peller?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as Jarvis hugs mystery man

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Thebigdammy said:

"Peller doesn’t deserve jarvis tho."

Cleverlydey4u said:

"Wow women too wcked."

Number one said:

"Bitcoin go soon enter $100k, see Wetin Seun dey do for twitter."

Tinny Gola said:

"Throwback or not y’all believe she will date peller on a serious note ? I feel they’re doing all this to trend sha."

Luma official said:

"Who tells you that she dating Peller. That boy just too mumu."

Hookah said:

"Omo so nah RX 330 dem dey use doke Jarvis car wey I park inside my compound wey I no drive out at all for like 2 weeks. Lol."

Big Shaq said:

"When peller go realize she don gbera pass am. Them dey use peller like 5&6 spanner. She knows what she’s doing."

OfficialKfreks said:

"Peller don become abeleja yan. Em no be lover oooo. Jarvis always talk say him be her best friend."

Sammy Khal added:

"I been always know say that gal no really like peller."

See the post below:

Man shares his conversation with Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth expressed joy online after famous TikTok content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, replied his DM.

The young man made public their chats on TikTok, which showed how he professed his love for her and Jarvis statement about her relationship with Peller.

Source: Legit.ng