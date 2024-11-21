Actor Yhemolee is the first celebrity to appear on TikTok star Peller's five-day YouTube livestream

A clip from Yhemolee's chat with Peller was the moment the actor wanted to call Sam Larry to be the TikTok star's next guest

Peller and his associate's response to Yhemolee in the viral video has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens

Nigerian TikTok star Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, has commenced his five-day YouTube livestream featuring notable personalities in the country, with actor and businessman Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee being his first guest,

Peller revealed that the livestream will be held in Lagos and will include Nigerian celebrities making appearances as guests.

Yhemolee as Peller's guest

During his chat with Yhemolee, Peller told the actor to help call another celebrity while making a special request for singer Asake.

Yhemolee, in response, however, said he could help Peller call socialite Sam Larry, a comment that saw the TikToker's colleague giving a shocking facial expression.

Reactions to Peller's video with Yhemolee

Read some of the comments below:

planetmassage:

"Fear catch the boy."

iyanuoluwabm1:

"This boi is progressing and I love it."

iamfemmybest:

"Sam Larry don too suffer for una hand this year sha."

dj_super_wizzy:

"If Sammy larry never use baby oil on one of una speed Derlington no go trend."

_lamiace:

"The eh go far gan."

eniolakpk:

"Werey Say Not Now."

ola_soft08:

"Weyre talk say no be Now!"

shile_gram___:

"This guy don dey upgrade Inspired by kai cenat."

tycoon4rl:

"Peller just dey move ahead ahead. Werey ni peller seeeeeh!!"

ayam_palesh:

"Run for your life."

alao_vibez:

"So pocolee don small for Peller mind."

