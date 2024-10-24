Top Nigerian multi-talented entertainer Folarin Falana widely known as Falz, was seen speaking about his brouhaha with VDM in a recent interview

He noted that while Seun Kuti tendered a heartfelt apology to him, VDM failed to but instead painted him as an oppressor

While speaking, he also stated that VDM failed to do his due diligence before coming for him and his father, amongst other things

Nigerian singer and actor Folarin 'Falz' Falana is finally speaking about the incident that has lingered online concerning him, his father, human rights activist Femi Falana, and social media critic VerydarkBlackMan.

It has now become public knowledge that VerydarkMan's issue with the Falanas has permeated social media. It all began when the commentator dragged Femi and Falz into the ongoing drama linking EFCC with Bobrisky over alleged bribe collection.

Although the activist was written legally to retract his defamatory statement, he failed to budge.

In Falz's interview with music executive Adesope, he stated that Seun Kuti, who had somehow gotten involved in the issue, did tender his own apology, but VDM, on the other hand, failed to.

He stated that he would rather keep peddling him as an oppressor, than do the needful. The singer also referred to the constant negativity he has received on his page via the comments section ever since the issue became public.

Watch clip here:

Fans react to Falz's interview

@EniolaEleniyan:

"Na English you still de talk."

@GoonDenoso:

"Talking too much. I really hope VDM has something to nail these guys. Should apologize to you for what? Was he the one that added your name to the call recording? Abeg abeg, do your worst."

@atandamic:

"This one wey everybody dey apologies upandan…. Who i go offend like this?… me sef wan jump on the trend."

@urghurliee:

"Falz , take a chill pill."

@Paul83061840855:

"Stop acting like a charge and bail lawyer."

@SpendingSince97:

"Aswr VDM dey right dem collect dat Money to help Bob."

@drizzy_fundz:

"This egbon don high jare Mtcheew."

@cochavafarms:

"Did Fela apologize to Buhari, Yaradua and Obasanjo? Was Mr Falana, not his lawyer? How did he get him out each time he was taken into custody?'

Falz reacts to VDM's allegation against him

Singer Falz has reacted to the allegation made against him about social media activist, Verydarkman.

VDM had alleged that the singer and his father were involved in the bribery saga of crossdresser Bobrisky.

While on podcasts, Falz said that VDM should not expect him to sit down, fold his hands, and watch him say all sorts of things about himself.

