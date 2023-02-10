Viral Nigerian bread seller turned model, Jumoke Orisagunna, has now resurfaced on social media

The young lady who had maintained a low radar after becoming famous was spotted at an event in a viral video

Jumoke was all smiles as she got her makeup done before walking the runway for a fashion brand, and netizens reacted to the clip

Jumoke Orisagunna, the Nigerian bread seller who went viral after being TY Bello’s model, has now resurfaced on social media.

Recall that Orisagunna’s quick rise to fame in 2016 after photobombing photographer TY Bello’s set, later died down and she maintained a low profile online as many Nigerians started to wonder about her whereabouts.

In a new development, the bread seller turned model was spotted at an event where she modeled for a fashion brand.

New video of viral bread seller Jumoke Orisagunna as she resurfaces online. Photos: @_the_amazon

Orisagunna was one of the models at the recently held Black History and Lifestyle event where she walked the runway for House of Sota fashion brand.

In a video making the rounds, the young lady was spotted being all smiles as she got her makeup done backstage while preparing to walk the runway.

See the viral clip below:

Nigerians react to new video of Jumoke Orisagunna as she resurfaces on social media

Shortly after Jumoke Orisagunna’s new video made the rounds online, a number of netizens expressed their joy at seeing her on their screens again. Read some of their comments below:

shhugar__x:

"I’m happy for her. Dry bones shall indeed rise again."

dudugirlie:

"lol where is her dear hubby."

coio234:

"Jumoke is back❤️❤️❤️❤️"

abiola_torporch:

"Olorun seun oooooo Im so happy to see her."

