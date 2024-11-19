Nigerian Beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina went online to share her experiences during her journey following her astounding performance at the Miss Universe 2024

Recall that Chidimma was kicked out of the Miss SA pageant over claims of not being fully South African

Recounting her journey to the crown, Chidimma spoke to BBC about her mindset, mental health and more

The queen of the moment, Chidimma Adetshina, is still basking in the euphoria of her recent achievement at the Miss Universe 2024.

It is now public knowledge that the beauty queen emerged as the second runner-up at the recently concluded Miss Universe and was also crowned Miss Africa and Oceania, making history on November 16, 2024.

Chidimma Adetshina interviews with BBC, recounts journey. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Speaking about her journey with BBC, Chidimma shared how she never imagined herself becoming a top 2. According to her, she already had peace in her heart with the top 30, and that was okay for her.

She also stated that she is not doing okay mentally and still needs to see a therapist, but she is glad that she could use her last strength to make Nigerians proud and put them on the global map.

Watch the clip here:

Fans celebrate Chidimma Adetshina

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@sisiekemmie:

"Brands please she deserves all the bags."

@prizzygat:

"The last question caught her unaware, and she answered swiftly."

@commissionsbyfis:

"So graceful and answered the questions like a pro. Congratulations again, Chidinma!! Great interview too."

@moyoolalekan:

"Smart girl smart answers👏👏.

@ngoziarmaniokeke:

"How can we help this young girl? She's been through alot and needs our supports in all areas."

@peps.sprayer:

"She is resilient. A very Nigerian trait. Congrats 🎉 Chichi."

@iamnkechinna:

"Intelligence, Grace, Eloquence and Poise 🔥🔥."

@princessjoyagbozi:

"She is so intelligent. Omo 🙌🙌🙌🙌 take your flowers girllllll 😍😍."

Chidimma Adetshina returns to Nigeria

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Chidimma Adetshina returned to Nigeria after an impressive performance at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico.

She got a reception from the Miss Universe Nigeria team with some dancers and a music band welcoming her.

However, many Nigerians were displeased with the reception Chidimma received, considering her position at the global pageant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng