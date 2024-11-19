Tiwa Savage has shared details about her that some of her fans are not aware of, which got their attention

The Afrobeats queen opened up on how she got a Range Rover gift on her birthday but had to turn it down

In the video, she spoke about how she spends money on her son, bags, and her favourite destination in December

Gifts are memorable regardless of the occasion being celebrated, however, it did not stop afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage from returning the Range Rover she got from a guy on her birthday.

Tiwa Savage shares why she rejected a Range Rover gift. Image credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

According to the Somebody Son hitmaker, she did not have feelings for the guy. Hence, she felt if she kept the car, she would be leading the guy on. Besides, if he keeps calling her and she does not answer, it may be an issue.

In an interview with Beat FM, the celebrated artiste said between London and Lagos, she would prefer to spend her December in Lagos.

Tiwa Savage shares details about herself

She noted that aside from her son, what she spends more money on are handbags. The singer added that her hit song Kele Kele Love was recorded under 40 minutes.

Speaking about the most popular person on her contact list, she said it was American rapper Nicki Minaj. The latest song she has listened to is Forgiveness which she recorded recently. She added that she forgives, but it does not stop her from remembering after some months.

Tiwa Savage does not love men with big muscles. In the interview, she revealed that she prefers her men to be slim and dark.

Watch the interview in the video below:

Reactions to Tiwa Savage's interview

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tiwa Savage's interview below:

@tobility_:

"Interesting Kele Kele Love was made under 40 minutes. Brilliant."

@spectaniella1:

"Hey Queen. Make I start dey shoot my shot."

@sakaola_d_property_consultant:

"Pure response with actual intention @tiwasavage. if I don't feel you, I don't need your gift....I wish many people understand."

Tiwa Savage buys Range Rover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage had added a brand new Range Rover to her garage.

The music star splurged millions on the new vehicle, and a video posted online captured the moment it was delivered to her.

Tiwa Savage’s old mother and her son, JamJam, also had emotional reactions to the new ride.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng