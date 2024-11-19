MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt, has reacted to a viral video of his father's portraits being packed out of the NURTW office in Lagos

The young man revealed the reasons the portraits were being moved from the Lagos office as he shared a clip of MC Oluomo's return from the US

MC Oluomo's son's message to online users amid comments about the viral video has further stirred up reactions

Idowu Akinsanya, better known as King Westt, has cleared the air concerning a viral video showing his father, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo's portraits and other items being packed out of the National Union for Road Transport Workers (NURTW) office, alleged to be in the Agege area of Lagos state.

Following the mixed reaction over the viral video, Oluomo's son, in a post via his Instastory, said the pictures and items were from his father's old office to his new office in Abuja.

"Yall should be wise and smart for once, Immediately a leader leaves office, a successor comes in. So do you expect the president of NURTW to remain in the state office? That's not possible. All his things are packed out from his former office to his new office. Come to Abuja and you meet us there.. get the address online peeps. Love and light great Nigerians," he wrote on his Instagram page.

King Westt, who reacted to his father's sack as NURTW boss, also shared a clip of people hailing his father as he arrived in Abuja after a trip to the US.

See screenshots of MC Oluomo's King Westt's post on his Instastory:

People react to MC Oluomo's son's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as several netizens clapped back at him. Read them below:

thezonebars:

"Na frame work ur papa dey do? He na mc foto?

gold_delicacy:

"Na this boy go later end him papa last last wanna be favorite child."

draylee111:

"This boy too mumu."

iam.jaylavish:

"Okola omo werey he don explain tire."

big_v23234:

"Shut up your papa nor get any office for Abuja."

MC Oluomo's son brags about father's appointment

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo's son congratulated him on his appointment as the NURTW's national president.

MC Oluomo was appointed president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers on November 9.

King West caught people's attention with the manner in which he bragged after his father's appointment.

