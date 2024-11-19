Isreal DMW has arrived in Atlanta ahead of his boss Davido's birthday celebration in the United States

The logistic manager also shared a picture of the local Nigerian dish Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, prepared for him.

Isreal DMW also hailed Chioma; the local meal Chioma prepared forDavido's aide has stirred mixed reactions

Israel Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, music star David Adeleke Davido's aide and logistics manager, is currently in Atlanta, United States.

Israel DMW, also known as Juju, has been sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram story showing his arrival in Atlanta. Davido is scheduled to celebrate his birthday and hold a music concert at the State Farm Arena later this week.

Following his arrival, Isreal DMW, who linked up with Davido's wife, Chioma, shared a picture of the local Nigerian dish she prepared.

While Isreal didn't state what food it was, a look at the picture showed it was either Semo or pounded yam with Egusi soup.

He wrote in the caption: "Madam Chioma."

See screenshots of Isreal DMW's post below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW hails Davido's Chioma

While several netizens applauded Chioma, others dragged her over the way she presented the meal.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

aniberry22:

"If a whole chioma can serve pounded or semo unarrange who am I to be stressing myself arranging swallow to get an appealing design before serving."

amedlifer:

"A good wife treat and love employees well Mrs Davido we love you."

queensusz:

"Davido and his wife are good people."

001ghostt:

"If e nr sweet. U go talk say e nr sweet?"

okm_herbal:

"Treat an employee well and he will be loyal🙌 respect your boss and deliver, you will enjoy a lot."

ms_lammy:

"A whole chef, why she serve am like this?"

gistlovers_class_captain:

"The presentation of that iyan no good..see as e scatter like say na dog wan chop."

Davido teaches Isreal DMW how to dance

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido’s relationship with Isreal DMW caused a buzz on social media.

A series of videos made the rounds online of the music star showing Isreal some impressive dance moves.

The viral clip sparked a series of comments from netizens, with some of them gushing over their friendship.

