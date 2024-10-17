Chioma Adeleke has not stopped making fans drool over her since she showed off her new look during her twins' birthday

The wife of the music star was captured in a fresh video, casually taking a walk in her US neighbourhood

However, the footage drew more attention than expected, as fans could not stop complimenting her new look

Nigerians cannot get enough of Davido's wife Chioma's beauty as she makes headlines on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Chioma, who recently celebrated her twin kids' birthday in Atlanta alongside her hubby, gave a show. The videos and pictures of her at her kids's birthday ignited tons of comments as fans could not help but notice her slimmer frame.

Fans adore Chioma's new look in a viral clip. credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

A new video of the mother-of-two has been making the rounds on social media, and fans drooled over her body.

In the clip, Davido's wife can be seen casually taking a walk in her USA neighbourhood. She has on a set of gym wear and wrapped a waist trainer around her belly, making her figure look thinner around the mid-region of her body.

While some fans were concerned about her new look, others praised her for being so disciplined in her weightloss journey.

Watch clip here:

Chioma's new body trends online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@jst_chocolate:

"I love her new body, it’s giving."

@bhaddestosha:

"She’s so beautiful ❤️❤️."

@dopajnr:

"Jada p is more beautiful than her even on pregnancy ❤️🙌🙌."

@big_aimskid:

"She get everything where I need in a women."

@turay8260:

"She looks sooo good 🥵 She is getting more beautiful everyday."

@ijay_gracey:

"Beautiful chichi😍😍😍😍😍😍Peaceful soul,Chioma and minding her business."

@ohisgrinding_100:

"Her body no go bang before? So after she born make she Dey tie wrapper?"

Chioma Adeleke Steps Out For Davido’s Cousin

Meanwhile, Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, went to show support to a member of her new family, Tunji Adeleke, who had just graduated.

A video on social media captured Mrs Adeleke looking amazing, as always, and smiling.

Tunji's excited voice could be heard in the background, surprised to see Chioma pull up and surprise him.

