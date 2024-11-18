Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima is making headlines after posting a photo of herself with her baby daddy, Fred Amata

The former beauty queen praised the filmmaker as her child’s father in the caption of the picture, which came days after she also took a photo with his first wife, Agatha

Ibinabo Fiberesima’s post went viral on social media and started a heated discussion, with netizens taking sides

Nigerian actress Ibinabo Fiberesima and her baby daddy, Fred Amata, are making headlines on social media over her recent post.

The former beauty queen posted photos of herself with her ex-partner and baby daddy, Fred Amata, on her official Instagram page.

Nigerians react to Ibinabo Fiberesima's photos with her baby daddy, Fred Amata. Photos: @fredoamata, @ibinabo.fiberesima

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, the former couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Ibinabo also accompanied the photos with a caption where she acknowledged Fred Amata as her baby daddy.

She wrote:

“My pikin papa . papa Zino @fredoamata . We love you 🥰.”

See the photos below:

Recall that only days ago, Ibinabo Fiberesima had posted photos of herself with Fred Amata’s first wife, Agatha Amata.

This came many years after the love triangle between the three of them made tabloids.

Reactions to Ibinabo Fiberesima, Fred Amata’s photos

It did not take long for Ibinabo and Fred Amata’s photos to make the rounds on social media and it raised a series of comments from netizens. While some of them expressed surprise that the former beauty queen had a child for the filmmaker, others talked about the photos coming days after Ibinabo also posted pictures with Agatha Amata.

Read some of their comments below:

realladysan:

“Wow, I never knew ibinabo had a child for Fred. Still looking beautiful. See Agatha❤️ I used to love her tv program then ‘inside out’.”

Officialkafayat:

“Blended family.”

Ngoziogu_:

“Life is for the living. They cannot come and Kee themselves.”

favourite_ot_lens:

“She is their family friend now.”

ukwanmore:

“This life nawa.”

anniesalis1:

“What exactly is going on between these three adults??”

Takeasriri:

“Dem don share pr!ck before nah 😂😂😂 so let love wins.”

Ebychytoo:

“No be today Nollywood people don de share husband bcos no sensible man can be snattched.”

Queensusz:

“This was Judy Austin when internet no Dey.”

Health_buddy_b:

“Once a 2 faced will always remain 2 faced. Avoid them.”

judy__nwa:

“She be Judy Austin of her own time. Legendary husband snattcher.”

The_poshlady:

“Na wa o, but this Ibinabo is something else o 😮 And the Agatha that is still friends with her after she slept with Fred & had a baby for him is what is baffling to me. Agatha was still married to Fred when Ibinabo had the affair with him, so how come they are still friends?”

Fred Amata drags ex-wife

Nigerian veteran actor Amata had called out his ex-wife, Agatha Amata, over some lingering issues.

The actor took to his official Facebook page, where he gave a detailed account of how he made his wife all she was today.

He mentioned many other issues they had nursed over the years, including one involving their daughter's recent wedding.

