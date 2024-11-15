I binabo Fiberesima has shared a lovely picture collage of her ex's first wife, Agatha Amata and herself smiling at each other

In the caption of her post, she gave the picture some hashtags to show the status of the people in her post

The name and hashtags given to them sparked a debate in the comment section among her fans as they also joined in hailing them

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has sparked massive reactions after she shared a picture collage of herself and her ex's first wife, Agatha Amata.

In the post, the movie star, who battled a lawsuit years ago, was with Amata at an event as they smiled in the pictures.

Ibinabo Fiberesima's post sparks reactions. Photo credit@ibinabofiberesima/@fredamata

In the caption of the post, she used some hashtags, including single parents, single parenting, strong women to describe the two ladies in the pictures.

Ibinabo encourages Amata

Also in the caption of her post, she encouraged Amata that they should keep winning and also emphasised they that were indeed strong women.

Her post came months after Amata's daughter got married and Fred Amata, ex-husband to both Agatha and Ibinabo, was absent at the ceremony.

Many asked why the father of the bride was not in attendance at the event.

See the post here:

What fans said about Ibinabo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Ibinabo. Here are some of the comments below:

@ucheelendu:

“Strong women."

@jikumeofficial:

"Oh how I love This."

@ashafazhion:

"When she is no.longer with the man the hate disappears I know that feeling. Congrats ladies na him lose.

@charming_ebony:

"Hmmm! It’s d hast tag for me @ single parenting. Thumbs up ladies."

@beatriceokojie:

"Waoh strong women."

@adaze77:

"Beautiful."

@betty_dovie:

"So wetin Fred go come do now ehhh???chai."

@victorlawal9:

"This is lovely. Like say I dey dream."

@feligee_:

"Amazing women with the sweet love."

@emperorjamalofficial:

"Winning team."

@truebanku:

"I love this. Congratulations my gender. God no go shame us."

Fred Amata drags ex-wife

Nigerian veteran actor Amata had called out his ex-wife, Agatha Amata, over some lingering issues.

The actor took to his official Facebook page, where he gave a detailed account of how he made his wife all she was today.

He mentioned many other issues they had nursed over the years, including one involving their daughter's recent wedding.

