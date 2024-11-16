Information circulating the internet has it that Nigerian comedian AY Makun and his ex-wife Mabel are in a child custody battle

This news is according to a post shared by an Instagram blogger who alleged that the duo have been going head to head

According to the gist, Mabel decided her ex access to their second child, and things escalated from there on

In an unfortunate turn of events, it has been announced that ace Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun and his estranged wife, Mabel, are in a child custody battle.

It will be recalled that Ayo and Mabel separated earlier this year after 20 years of marriage. AY himself shared the news on the internet, noting that he could no longer entertain public opinion about his personal family issues.

AY and Mabel Makun head to court over 2nd child. Credit: @realmabelmakun, @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Mabel refused AY access to their child

In a new development, a Nigerian blogger identified as Stella Dimoko has alleged that the public figures are currently entangled in a custody battle over their second child. According to her, Mabel began to refuse AY access to see their second daughter.

Her post, according to an alleged insider, reads:

"Mabel has refused AY to have a phone or physical contact with their 2nd daughter, but once Mabel goes out, the Nanny will call AY to have quality time with his daughter on the phone."

However, Mabel caught them on a random day when she came home from work.

"On one of those times, Mabel returned home and met their daughter on the phone with AY on the Nannys phone and all hell broke loose for the Nanny who was sacked immediately and sent her back to the village that same day."

It was also stated that their issue is so toxic now that no one can speak or plead with either party, and Mable says a judge will now handle the matters.

Nigerians react to alleged child custody battle

Read some reactions from the Nigerians who shared their hot take on the matter.

@sophihair:

"She should have arrested the Nanny first. I don’t care about husband and wife business so no opinion."

@topaz_int:

"Mabel should allow him contact his child nah haba. That he stopped being a husband does not mean he should stop being a father. He has the right to see his child."

@nefertiti___000:

"You get luck say he wan get access to his child, what of those wey no send their pikin?"

@dark_chocolatte_:

"But Ay has equal parenting rights like her so why is she restricting him 😢."

@mrs_nwankiti:

"Mabel , Ay has every right to see his daughter naaa😢."

@celebrity_painter19:

"How old is the daughter THAT she and Ay will be talking on phone ... is she up to 2years."

@bluu_ice1:

"This is so extreme. Abi he is not the child's biological father ni?"

Mabel Makun hints on why she left

In an earlier report, Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, shared why she left her home.

In a video on her Instagram page, she posted a clip about distance being her response to disrespect.

Mabel also noted that she does not react or get involved in drama; she simply removes herself from the situation.

