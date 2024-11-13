A Nigerian lady said she found her younger sister smiling while on her phone and collected the device to find out why

She found her sister's Facebook chat with her SS3 classmate, who is a male, and was amused by what they discussed

The amused lady posted her sister's chat with her male classmate, sending many netizens into a frenzy

A Nigerian lady, @oseremen001, has displayed her younger sister's Facebook chat with her SS3 classmate.

According to the lady, she had just had her bath and entered the room only to find her younger sister smiling while on her phone.

The duo talked about their future marriage. Photo Credit: @oseremen001

@oseremen001 said she collected her sister's phone to find out what amused her and that was how she saw the Facebook chat.

In the chat, her sister and the boy named Ebube spoke about their future marriage. He said he would like to have four kids - two males and two females.

"...Make I no just catch this boy.

"Omo them don dey plan marriage. These SS3 children. Egbami.

"Even born join," some words layered on her TikTok post read.

See the chat below:

Netizens in stitches over the chat

Arikeade🫧💐❤️‍🩹 said:

"Una sure say two boys and two gi.rls go reach both of you pls 12 boys and 15 girls o abeg go and multiply."

colloquial~1 said:

"Different strokes for different folks,na you prioritize another thing."

Oyin_dharmolarh♏️🗽🏖️ said:

"Naso me sef plan am that time now I don owe am pikin."

Shalom said:

"Ahh she don first me see man 😭😂 this life no balance at all."

DreyData😎 said:

"They want you to leave house for them😂😂....you sef should do something abt it asap."

Ola Toyin said:

"No tell them o."

Don’tlikemorethan3videosatonce said:

"Allow make dem plan their marriage in peace oo."

Toyewiththevibe said:

"Lets plan our own too asapu! Your sister no go first you marry."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy's letter to his beautiful teacher had emerged online.

Mum sees son's love letter to classmate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was shocked to find her son's love letter to his female classmate.

The lady revealed that when the boy came back from school, their mother called him and said she would like to search his bag. When the bag was opened, they discovered the love letter he had written to his lover in class. A part of the letter read:

"I love you so much because when I set my eyes on you I was like God see this beautiful lady.... I am always thinking about you and loving you."

Source: Legit.ng