In the spirit of Throwback Thursday social media, Mr Macaroni decided to share some old pictures of himself with his fans

The multi-talent shared pictures and a video from his university days, which features his performance in theatre arts

The images shared online triggered reactions from social media users, as many shared their hot takes

Multitalented social media user Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo stirred conversations online after sharing some old pictures of himself from university with his fans.

Debo shared a couple of slides with his fans, one from his project days to his campus official duty and another showing him in character during an art event there.

Fans react to Macaroni's throwback pictures. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Debo wrote:

"Slide 1: 2017, Project defence at Boja Arts Theatre, Redeemer’s University. Slide 2: On presidential duty at the University Auditorium. Slide 3: With @baro_of_africa at the University Library. Slide 4: with @the_korexx @akorede.amole and @iam_teef after our performance of “Birthright” by John Iwuh at the Boja Arts Theatre."

See the post here:

The video and pictures erupted in several comments in Macaroni's comment section, and while some of his fans praised him, others had negative things to say.

Reactions to Macaroni's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@the_korexx:

"Been a long time coming bro."

@orikri_ogheneovo_:

"See as you dey hot den😂."

@atarodo_s:

"The last slide looks like spaghetti not macaroni 😂."

@mazi_chimaobi:

"You were spaghetti in 2017 not macaroni😂."

@ihc.odo:

"I always knew I was going to be great, I just didn’t know when."

@atarodo_s:

"The last slide looks like spaghetti not macaroni 😂."

@dj.captainudy:

"I am a blind DJ, please please please support my talent."

@blvcklanreo:

"See as you fine for slide 4😂😂."

@akankeomooba:

"This is the Debo I knew."

@engr.chijioke:

"God can truly bless a man❤️❤️❤️."

Mr Macaroni laments to Pres. Tinubu

In a previous report by Legit.ng, famous skit maker and comic Mr Macaroni opened up about his recent feat at the TrendUpp awards and the political state of the country.

During an interview with Legit.ng, Mr. Macaroni also discussed the last presidential elections and what he looks forward to seeing from the ongoing tribunals.

Debo also spoke about how content creators are getting more recognized1``1, what it means for the industry, and the thousands of active Nigerian youth in the space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng