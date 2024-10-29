Skit maker Brain Jotter has been sharing videos of him in faraway China on his social media page

One of the videos showed Brain Jotter and a new robot he bought amid applause from some Chinese

The skit maker asked his fans to share what they observed about the robot and why they think he bought it

Popular skit maker and content creator Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, best known as Brain Jotter, is currently in China.

Brain Jotter, known for the viral Gwo Ngwo dance moves, has been sharing fun moments in the Asian country, but a recent clip of him buying a robot has left many, including celebrities, talking.

In the video, the skit maker was seen kneeling as if proposing to the robot.

Another clip showed him leaving with the robot amid applause from some Chinese.

In a caption of the video, Brain Jotter wrote,

"If you look closely, you will see why I’m buying this robot from china."

Watch the video of Brain Jotter and a robot in China below:

Celebrities, fans react to Brain Jotter's video

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

etinosaofficial:

"Even robot first me see husband."

olamondnaijatv:

"The robot set oo .. see her from behind."

prankhottiee:

"Those men complaining about female gender billing Oya see a robot who can’t bill you."

etinosaofficial:

"Them still carry BBL give robot."

samxcas_:

"I hope she can wash plat."

femifactor:

"Dont let Peller see this."

krakstv:

"The robot set o. See her back."

iamstalkar:

"The yansh go hard like rock."

nicknicky605:

"i understand you this robot can never break your heart them no born well."

kins4real:

"Abeg let make sure there’s an Ambulance stationed anywhere you guys are spending your first night together…. Congratulations."

kenfrvr:

"No be Jackie Chan I see there?."

dhee_graphics:

"Robot dey wear Bone straight? We are never escaping buying wigs."

Brain Jotter returns with another dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Brain Jotter spurred another round of reactions with his newest dance video.

Following the massive success that trailed “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," the skit maker was on another mission to make another singer popular.

This time, Brain Jotter turned his focus on 'Iron Breaker,' a song by Chinwe Bliss, and dropped energetic dance moves that left people talking.

