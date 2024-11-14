Carter Efe and his girlfriend were recently sighted at a public function and what the lady did caught the attention of fans

In the recording making the rounds online, she was seen sitting next to the content creator as they had a drink

Her action made fans share their opinion in the comment section about the kind of relationship they were both into

Popular skit maker, Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe and his girlfriend, Emanuella visited a relaxation spot and the action of the lady caught the attention of some fans.

In the video making the rounds on social media, the two were having a drank at an unnamed place and Emanuella was busy spying on the comedian's phone.

Carter Efe's lover sparks reactions with her action. Photo credit@carterefe

Source: Instagram

The content creator, embroiled in a feud with Young Duu, was not aware that his babe was looking at his phone while he enjoyed his drink.

Carter Efe smiles at his phone

In the video, the funny man was seeing smiling as he looked at his gadget while a man was pouring drink into his glass.

His girlfriend wasn't bothered by Carter Efe's reactions, as she was engrossed with what she was spying on when Carter Efe held his phone up.

This came a year after the skit maker publicly flaunted her and called her his own, despite what fans said about their relationship.

See the post here:

What fans said about Carter Efe's girlfriend

Reactions have trailed the video of Carter Efe and his girlfriend in public. Here are some of the comments below:

@realsoso1:

"You no wan like my comment abi, your phone go lost.

@BrownskinAni:

"Make i nor look my husband phone ke."

@Biggest Bec:

"That’s me o."

@Helena:

"omoooo oaga."

@ossypretty:

"I go look with my spiritual eye."

@xuccessful_LALLYBOY:

"E da happen, shs no wan loose guard."

@OMA:

"E fit the guy de watch something wey she de interested to see omo human beings and sense."

@Fc for a reason:

"What abt person wen Dey same bus with you and u nor knw am. Everybody Dey do am Abeg."

@Beu:

"Imo girls ehh."

@ICE:

"Long contrôle."

@Anna Nicky:

"Me I don’t even stress myself like this o, just study his password and do the investigation later."

Carter Efe teams up with Young Duu

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator had responded to Portable after he stated that the Young Duu takes substance and likes women.

In a clip he posted online, Carter Efe said the young singer would release his EP the following week.

Efe also abused Portable and told him that he would be shocked after the singer dropped his music.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

