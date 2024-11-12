A Nigerian lady has shared the outcome of her making the first move on a fine boy she spotted in church

She wrote something on a piece of paper, handed it to him and displayed what was in the note she gave the young fellow

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's action as some internet users hailed her while others made jokes about it

A Nigerian lady, @special_promzy, has shared how she wooed a handsome young man in church.

@special_promzy passed a note to him, requesting his phone number.

She requested his phone number. Photo Credit: @special_promzy

Source: TikTok

"Hey fine boy.

"Can I have your number?" the note read.

@special_promzy shared a short clip on TikTok showing when he received the note. The clip ended with her exiting the church with someone, whose identity wasn't disclosed.

Her clip elicited mixed reactions online.

Watch her video below:

Social media users react

Amaka 019 said:

"If na me Dey una middle I go collect the paper write my number."

Enkay Of Lagos❤ said:

"Make una sha invite us for wedding."

Oweibo said:

"No wonder i dey single nah to enter church on Sunday ooh ASAP."

Bright said:

"My own church nah envelope dem dey give person metcheew."

Andrew said:

"Everybody wan collect fine boy number who una wan leave me for."

Deborah said:

"This came to my mind when I saw one guy like that, but I fear what if he already in relationship. or I'm not his type😔 .. embarrassment will traumatize me."

Micheal~is>sad ⏳🥀 said:

"Omo.. be like na to start de go church back o."

Vëŋõm said:

"Boys no get wahala.... if to say na vise versa ni, e for turn god of war."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared how she was ghosted after wooing a man.

Lady toasts man and gets his number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bold lady had wooed a young man and collected his phone number.

The lady, a TikTok content creator named Honey Dee, approached the young man where he was seated and went to work.

Her strong wooing line hit him hard, causing him to break into a smile and then tears. He said he hadn't been wooed by a lady before. Honey Dee continued to shoot her shot at him and eventually got his number.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng