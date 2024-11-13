Nigerian singer Destiny Boy has now become a first-time father at the age of 20, to the surprise of fans

Just recently, the music star took to social media to announce that he and his partner, Iremide, welcomed their first child

A photo of Destiny Boy with his wife was posted online, as well as a photo of their baby, and netizens reacted

Nigerian singer Afeez Adesina, aka Destiny Boy, has welcomed his first child at the young age of 20.

On November 13, 2024, the Fuji musician took to his official Instagram page to announce that he and his wife, Iremide, had welcomed their child, a baby boy.

The musician shared the news with a maternity photo of himself and his heavily pregnant wife rocking matching white outfits.

Fans react as singer Destiny Boy welcomes first child at age 20. Photos: @iam_destinyboy

He also posted a picture of their newborn son but covered the child’s face with a flag emoji.

In his caption he wrote:

“Alhamdulillah🥹🙏💙 Junior Is Here !!!! My First Son 🥹.”

See his post below:

Recall that in March 2024, Destiny Boy proposed to his girlfriend, Iremide, with what appeared to be a diamond ring and the photos went viral on social media.

Reactions as Destiny Boy and partner welcome son

The news of Destiny Boy and Iremide’s first child together raised interesting comments from netizens. While some congratulated the couple, others asked the singer about his wife’s age. Read their reactions below:

Billyque_b:

“Congratulations 🎊my boy ✌️✌️.”

oluwa_dosomtin:

“Congratulations 🎉 man welcome to our group.”

ayor_aad:

“That girl na agbaya, na why Destiny boy no Dey get respect for he elders.”

aduke674:

“😂😂😂 How old is your wife ? Congrats aburo mhi.”

Iam_stanzzyfwesh_01:

“Try to get money for this life woman don't have spec 😢.”

Tyga.dayo:

“Sha do DNA😂.”

Leczy_b:

“Just make sure say you get Money Age is just a number 😂.”

Dr_alwaysroz:

“E carry load wey pass am o😂 congratulations sha.”

Ratelgang24:

“Small pikin don give big girl belle come born pikin 😂.”

Blejohn4:

“Just get money case close.”

Austine__r:

“Which day this boy comot from children's department 😂?”

favyworld12:

“How old is the lady???”

Old clip of Portable doing video vixen for Destiny Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, was sighted in an old clip doing video vixen for Destiny Boy.

In the recording, the controversial singer was at the back of Destiny Boy jumping and vibing to the song. He was sighted with his signature coloured hair, but he was much younger in the recording.

