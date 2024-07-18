Nigeria actress Etinosa Idemudia showed off her new body as netizens pointed out the difference

The movie star was since in the company of some cast and crew as she made the camera capture the angles of her outrageous bum

Fans and netizens took to the comments to react and ponder if the movie had done a Brazilian bum lift

Etinosa Idemudia raised eyebrows online after deliberately showing off the new change in her body.

The actress ensured the camera captured every angle of her enhancement, spurring online reactions.

Actress Etinosa's new body turned heads. Credit: @etinosaofficial

Source: Instagram

She angled her body so that everyone could see her backside, which looked bigger than usual.

Some interested netizens flocked to Etinosa's comment section to ask if she had undergone BBL surgery.

Watch the video below:

Actress Etinosa stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"See as e hard like 7days agidi… Etinosa I know stuffed something there! Mischief master."

onyiglam:

"She wore something under."

baale.xnade:

"If you take Etinosa serious na u sabi All na Cruise."

etinosacommunity:

"GLORIA MUST GO IS THE MOST TALKED ABOUT MOVIE RIGHT NOW ON YOUTUBE."

uchemaduagwu:

"Why the back come bend one side like Naija situation?"

lyke_nnabugwu:

"This yash is too obvious. Looking at it you will no say nobi natural yash. But come to think of this why will ladies spend millions on yash that another guy will chop and still not satisfied . At the end still chop flat yash join. Why not improve yourself educationally by running an online course."

i_am_sugarlee:

"She won: 2 kilo of lentils, 2kilo of fragrant rice, and 2 kilo of edible oil."

oluchukwu_____:

"Why does bbl nyash not shake , why is it always stiff, e no de bounce ? Omo it’s overrated."

precious_hair_stylist:

"Why she come be like Uche Montana from behind now."

meetehis:

"You really deserve this yansh coz eh your fine face been just dey waste."

Etinosa speaks on motherhood and career

Legit.ng had reported that Idemudia, who started as a skit maker had transitioned to an actress and producer.

She noted that she has never considered leaving the film industry despite the challenges she has had to deal with

Idemudia also explained that when roles are not coming, she would create a path for herself.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng