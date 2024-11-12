A Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom has stirred mixed reactions online over his TikTok post

The man noted that he has gone two years in the UK without his power being interrupted for once

He threw a shade at his home country, and many Nigerians swooned at his post with hilarious comments

A Nigerian man in the diaspora, @faloh_jagaba, has relished life in the United Kingdom.

In a short TikTok clip, he could be seen staring admirably at a lit light bulb in his room.

He said Nigeria will make one comfortable with darkness. Photo Credit: @faloh_jagaba

@faloh_jagaba revealed he has had uninterrupted power supply in the UK for the past two years.

He said Nigeria makes one comfortable living with darkness. He wrote:

"9ja will make you so comfortable with darkness."

His video sparked mixed reactions.

Watch his video below:

Internet users react

RICHMOND JAY Otf⚛️🖤 said:

"Omo this one weak me ooo make you call your fatherland igbekun 😂😂😂😂 e patewo fun Tinubu."

Ikezautos said:

"I pray God help me good health 😊😊😊 so i fit travel everywhere i want."

THE BROWNSKIN GURL 💕🤭💕 said:

"Na inside igbekun we dey no be lie 😂😂😂 national grid na SS."

Qing of Frozen Foods said:

"Omo na inside igbekun we Dey for naija."

IREBAMI said:

"Bro I stay in Chevron drive Lagos..na 24 hours light I dey use."

Makeup artist 👩‍🎨 in ikorodu said:

"Me I no get light 💡 since yesterday oo, which part of uk i con dey like this."

DAMI NATION said:

"If no be water wey dey road me and my frds for don waka go UK 🇬🇧 😂because this country wan take our life."

Bolanle olayinka micheal said:

"Can you compare your electricity bill in Uk to Nigeria?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady in the UK had cried out over a high electricity bill.

Man in UK says light never goes off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man living in the UK had said their light never went off.

The man said it has been raining in his area for seven days, but he noticed there was still a power supply despite the downpour. He hilariously joked that the transformer supplying power to the area should not spoil.

The man was talking about his Nigerian experience because the power supply goes off once it rains back home. Many of his followers, who also live in the UK, related well to what he said.

