A lady has shared her friend's reaction after she heard the tragic news about K-drama actor Song Jae-lim

The lady in a voice note that has gone viral could be heard crying as she lamented the death of the actor

The video has spurred comments from Nigerians as several netizens stated that the lady was doing too much

The tragic demise of K-drama star Song Jae-lim has come as a shock to many Nigerians, especially Korean movie lovers.

A Nigerian lady recently shared a voice note of her friend crying like a baby after she heard about Song Jae-lim's death.

The lady, who seemed to be a fan of the late actor, was heard lamenting his sudden demise. "He can't die like that," the lady in the voice note that has gone viral could be heard saying.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Song Jae-lim was found dead at his home. A police official said a note was found at the apartment, but no foul play is suspected.

South Korean actor Song Jae-lim passed away at the age of 39. His death has raised concerns about mental health and pressures in South Korea’s entertainment industry.

Listen to audio as Nigerian lady cries over Song Jae-lim's death:

People react to audio

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the audio, read them below:

iam_vhiky:

"It was a sad day indeed for the kdrama /kpop community…my heart goes out to his family and friends during this difficult times."

ginemofficial:

"Fr what makes any Nigerian babe think that this guy's are going to date them may his soul rest in peace.

fun_milee:

"When SULLI A and MOONBIN died I also cried, not because I know them personally or anything but because I relate a lot to their acting and singing ,which really inspired me to build an emotional attachment to them…it’s normal to cry when you know you’ll never see this people on your screen again."

life_of_luchy:

"Ahh e pain me gan , when i heard about it yesterday.. omo ehnn .. youll be fine baby girl."

folashewa1:

"His death is so heartbreaking fr may his soul rest in peace we way still Dey wait fr Queen woo season 2."

d_flowergirlje:

"Nobody will feel happy hearing the news of the passing away of someone you like … even if nah Dog you’ll still cry so she I didn’t overreact."

official_lettie.:

"My heart goes out for her. It really hurts. You will be fine baby girl."

