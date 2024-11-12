Psquare's new drama over a song titled Winning has gotten messier as Peter Okoye 'Mr P' shared his evidence against his twin brother Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy'

Peter Okoye also revealed Paul and their elder brother Jude have taken legal action against him over the song

The recent revelation from Peter Okoye has left fans and non-fans expressing concerns over the ongoing family feud

The ongoing feud between Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group is not ending anytime soon, as the former has leaked a tape against the former following a claim of ownership on a new song titled Winning.

Peter shared a tape of him and another individual identified as calypso60music directing Paul on what to sing in the song.

Peter Okoye shares evidence against Paul over Winning song. Credit: peterpsquare/iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

"Call us names, call us childish; it is fine… I understand, but anyone that says anything false about me and I have evidence, then I have a right to defend myself. Let’s stay WINNING. You claimed you wrote the song and you didn’t know any @calypso60music. Then how come @calypso60music and I are now telling you what to sing?" Peter asked.

Peter also disclosed that Paul and their elder brother Jude have written to him through a lawyer and are doing everything possible to remove the song from music streaming platforms.

"But i will fight will the end. With my full chest! @calypso60music and I wrote “WINNING," he added.

Listen to the tape Peter Okoye released below:

Netizens react as Peter Okoye shares evidence

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

perfectmaudy:

"Both of who if Peter wrote the song its his stop being biased and he has a right to defend himself abeg you people should allow him to defend himself when he was dragged did you not see these your keyboards?"

zolex811:

"Are you sure this guy's family talks less of twin brothers.? E do now. Make Una go court and settle all this. Why una they fight so shamefully. What's all this? If you have evidence. Take legal action and allow the Court decision to be supreme. Let have peace."

hypeman_kiss_:

"You guys did a song together long time ago and now you removed him from the song and I did yours. Yes he has the right to be angry or upset about it."

potrix102:

"Constantly praying for Peace among you two. All these are not necessary."

arinzebaba:

"Una go dy here dy drag one yeye song potable go win Grammy. How many yrs una dy again?"

Paul Okoye slams Joe Igbokwe over feud

Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye hit back at Joe Igbokwe for trying to wade into the feud rocking Psquare.

Igbokwe had questioned whether Psquare had any elders in their family and criticized the twins for not living amicably with each other.

While reacting to Igbokwe's comments about the dispute, Paul clapped back at him with a few strong statements.

Source: Legit.ng