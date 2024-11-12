A white garment cleric, Oladele Genesis, has reacted to MC Oluomo's return as the new national president of the NURTW

In a video that has gone viral, Oladele Genesis, spoke against betrayal while using MC Oluomo and Koko Zaria as a case study during a church service

The cleric's comment on betrayal stirred comments from many, as they shared diverse opinions, with some agreeing with the message

Musiliu Akinsaya, well known as MC Oluomo, has continued to trend on social media as a video of a white garment cleric, Oladele Genesis, speaking about his emergence as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) president has caught people's attention.

Recall that on Saturday, November 9, MC Oluomo emerged as the NURTW's new national president.

Oladele, while speaking to his church members about betrayal, cited Ayinde Oyedepo, aka Koko Zaria, and MC Oluomo.

The cleric wondered were Koko Zaria would turn to after Oluomo emerged as the new president of the NURTW.

Koko Zaria had publicly pledged allegiance to Mustapha Adekunle Seego, the new chairman of NURTW in Lagos state.

Zaria celebrated his shift as he touted another transport unionist, Yusuf Sulaimon, as the new number one in Oshodi, Oluomo's stronghold.

Watch Oladele Genesis' video:

People react cleric's message on betrayal

Read some of the comments below:

matheko1:

"Big lesson."

onimasai:

"Strong message."

Barry_sneh:

"Later una go say den dey disrespect Christianity.. Wetin concern Cele and NURTW."

bolajinuga:

"A betrayer would think it is over for the betrayed buy God will always take the betrayed to a higher level."

darmie_king:

"You might not agree with the personality but the message is very important!!! No man should be a betrayer!!! Even Judas met his end…."

iamRealAmin:

"I try as much as possible not to see religion leaders as political tools but…."

toopeaceful:

"Preach gospel of our Lord Jesus, and stop being secular."

MC Olumo's photos trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that MC Oluomo resumed his first day in office after he was appointed the president of NURTW.

One of MC Oluomo’s sons, King West, shared photos of his dad in his Abuja office.

One of the snaps showed MC Oluomo seated in his well-decorated office in his white agbada and black cap with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s photo in the background.

