Singer Jaywon is the latest Nigerian to be invited to join the Recording Academy as a voting member

Jaywon shared the good news, including the message he received from the Recording Academy

However, some netizens have shared how Jaywon's inclusion as part of Recording Academy voters would affect Ayra Starr and Odumodu Blvck

Nigerian indigenous singer Juwonlo Iledare, better known as Jaywon, has attained a new feat in his music career.

This comes as the 'This Year' crooner became the latest Nigerian singer to be invited to the Recording Academy as a voting member, representing excellence in the music industry.

Nigerians claim Jaywon becoming a Recording Academy member would affect Ayra Starr and Odumodu Blvck.

Jaywon shared the exciting news on Wednesday, July 10, including messages from the Recording Academy about his selection.

The singer who accepted the offer expressed gratitude to be joined by colleagues in the popular music community.

In his words:

"Thank you @recordingacademy I am thrilled to be included to stand alongside countless creatives and experts who actively support, honor, and champion our music community."

See Jaywon's post below:

Netizens tip Jaywon's voting right to affect Ayra Starr and Odumodu Blvck

In reaction to Jaywon's achievement, some netizens claimed it could affect Ayra Starr and Odumodu Blvck's chances of winning a Grammy.

While the Sabi Girl had made headlines for disrespecting Jaywon, Odumodu Blvck and the new Recording Academy voter have repeatedly dragged each other online.

See the comments below:

deraxxc:

"Make ayra starrr forget about Grammy cuz she humiliated this guy."

oluwadharmilaarey:

"Make Ayra star and Odumodu forget grammy."

gr8emmy_:

"Most times when they mock you it’s pushing you up to work way harder, some mockering are blessings in disguise though."

iamakinola_richie:

"Arya star whenever she See Jaywon… emabinu ojo."

olakunleojay:

"Sigh. I think people need to read up on what the recording academy class is and their responsibilities."

arowofela_zk:

"Na person wey go help davido win Grammy be this."

