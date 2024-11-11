Nigerian media personality Egungun recently motivated fans on social media about the people he moves with

In the viral clip, the online star noted that he moves around with people who are more wealthy than he is

Egungun’s explanation on why small-minded people should be avoided raised an online discussion with netizens dropping hot takes

Nigerian media personality Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, has said he moves around with people richer than he is.

The That’s Massive star was recently captured on video as he motivated netizens on the kinds of people to surround themselves with.

According to Egungun, the kind of people a person moves with determines their future. He added that because he moves with wealthy people, when he tells them about his big investments, they are not moved, but they encourage him, unlike people who don’t have money.

Fans react as Egungun says he surrounds himself with richer people. Photos: @_egungun

Source: Instagram

Egungun said that when you tell some kinds of people about your big spending, that is when you see the negative side of them. In his words:

“In this life, the kind of people you mingle with are the kind of people that will determine your destiny. Like now, I dey always hang out with people wey get money pass me. I buy property of N200 million now, Dr B sef no surprise, but if you see some kind people and you tell them say you buy property of N200 million, na there you go see the witch in them. That’s why you should surround yourself with people wey get money pass you, people that are not small minded. Person wey be say if you say you wan go buy something of N50 million, dem go say ‘really? You can go get it’.”

Speaking further, the media personality added that while what he was saying sounded like a joke, he was being serious because people have lost their lives because of fake friends.

See the video below:

Reactions as Egungun speaks on moving with rich people

Egungun’s motivational video made the rounds online and social media users shared their thoughts on it. Read some of their comments below:

Lukingtkd:

“He’s not capping. Great minds think alike 😊.”

Ada_la_pinky:

“Facttt 👏👏 and Dey motivate you.”

yan_____kee:

“Like me now I like big big things.”

darastar__:

“Na who get money dey get motivation speech 😂.”

Eve16584:

“Congratulations oooo. Match ground small Small Sha. Those rich friend wey u Dey follow shiit fit later happen. Real life matters. Forget social media oo.”

mascara_vibez:

“Those people you’re also looking up to won’t mingle with you if they listen to your advise

No violence please I’m just saying advise dey sweet for rich man mouth 😂.”

Surdtorp_wwb.gmf:

“Naso ooo. But people wey get money pass me no give us chance 😭😭😭😢😢😢😢.”

Angelctp:

“Going with people higher than you will make you to hassle more and get higher but hanging with lower people will drag you down to their level. 🙌🙌🙌 aim high.”

lawal019____:

“You Dan get money na advise go full your mouth.”

Realsarahemmanuel:

“Be like money Dey turn person to motivational speaker.”

Big_nelz_:

“If it works like that, those wen get money pass you nor suppose surround themselves with you, they suppose surround themselves with richer people. Just walk with those on same mission as you and you will be good 👍.”

Cubana Chiefpriest encourages fans to live fake life

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, advised people to live fake lives.

Taking to social media via his Instagram page, the self-styled celebrity barman stated why it’s important for people to appear richer than they are.

According to the public figure, living a fake life is a fast way to open doors and make it become real life. He said that people who do not "package" will suffer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng