Actress Ihuoma Ejiofor and her husband Ibrahim Suleiman are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary

The movie star shared throwback photos of their classy wedding and went down memory about their union

She said if she was given another opportunity to choose her life partner, she would still choose Ibrahim, and she revealed why she used a certain song for her background video

Nollywood stars Ihuoma Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday, November 11, 2024.

The actress went down memory lane as she shared throwback photos from her wedding ceremony. She also played American singer Jax's Like My Father as the background song for her throwback photos.

She noted that she loves the song because it describes everything that she ever wanted in her marriage. In addition, she was grateful to God because she had been living her prayers for the past six years.

The movie star said she would not think twice about picking her husband again. She stated that though she experiences days when Ibrahim Suleiman is annoying, and they have misunderstandings and struggle to understand each other, she will still choose him because what they have is different and rare.

See Ihuoma Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman's throwback wedding photos below:

Fans celebrate Ihuoma Ejiofor's 6th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ihuoma Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman's sixth wedding anniversary below:

@_iamsheila__:

"Beautiful. You both share an authentic bond!..I wish you both more beautiful years together in marriage."

@iambankole:

"Happy anniversary fam. Your home continues to flourish."

@wendywhyte_:

"Awww, 6years already!!! Happy Anniversary my faves

@folustorms:

"My Faves. Happy anniversary my loves. God continue to bless you, guide you, and be your peace."

@renatapounds:

"Happy anniversary my people!! Marriage is indeed a very beautiful thing when done with the right person. I wish you both many happier days together. There will never be a better yesterday for you and your union."

