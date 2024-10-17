Nigerian veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu addressed his countrymen on ways to stay fit amid the economic crisis

The movie star made a list of 7 things that must be avoided during this challenging time

However, Chiwetalu Agu highlighted the need not to get any woman pregnant, string reactions online

Nigerian veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu has given his compatriots some life hack nuggets to overcome the current economic situation.

During a recent post on social media, the thespian listed things that Nigerians must avoid to stay fit.

Chinwetalu Agu spoke to Nigerians. Credit: @chiefchinwetaluagu

Source: Instagram

The industry elder mentioned that, most importantly, men shouldn't impregnate women during this "hard time".

Chiwetalu Agu also encouraged people to try as much as they can to not fall sick during this period.

He encouraged drinking plenty of water and eating good food if there is any available.

He also highlighted the need to be prayerful and communicate with God amid all that he has listed.

The actor made a list of seven things, watch his video below:

Chiwetalu Agu spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ednoosir:

"3 women are already pregnant for one man as I speak… LUCKY MAN."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Postpone marriage for now…The economy doesn’t support it! ©️Tpain 2024."

__nifar_:

"NO GIVE WOMAN BELLLE OOOO... I say make I highlight am for capital letters."

mrsegunautos:

"This one no be memes 1 insulin is now 30k got few for my dad and I imagine those that can’t afford it."

___padrey:

"See that No give woman belle😂😂😂.....Bro to Bro na the best advise this period oooo."

big_mekky:

"That number four no be joke hooo forget that laugh hooo."

bubblyempire_clothing"

"Your points are all valid and every right thinking Nigerian will adhere to your advice."

Chiwetalu Agu recounts experience with Adenuga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood star made headlines after a video where he shared his experience working with Nigerian billionaire and business mogul Mike Adenuga, aka The Bull.

Chiwetalu revealed, during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, that he rejected the whopping sum of N10 million from Adenuga to play a role in a movie.

The actor revealed that he had not made N1 million then but stood his ground and insisted on getting N20 million instead.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng