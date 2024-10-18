"How Will They Survive?" Chiwetalu Agu Laughs at Singles Over Cold Weather

Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has shared his concern about single individuals who do not have partners

He and his wife laughed as he said he was wondering how they would cope as the harmattan season is approaching

Chiwetalu noted two particular singles that he feels would be more affected in his video, which got funny reactions

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu has laughed at single ladies and guys who do not have partners yet as Nigeria's harmattan season is approaching.

In a video, the comic actor and his wife laughed heartily as he said he was concerned about how the singles would survive the cold weather.

He said two people he felt would struggle during the cold season were his second son, Chiwetalu Agu Jr., and the person recording him and his wife.

The camera shifted from Chinwetalu and his wife to their second son who frowned as he stared at his father.

Several fans of the Nollywood thespian laughed at his video and others noted that they loved the bond he shares with his wife.

Reactions to Chiwetalu Agu taunting singles

@prestigious_chy:

"Stray bullét don go hit next of kin."

@boatcruiseinlagos_:

"Legendary love. This man you don't want to age o."

@yemigold78:

"Mummy always happy l love her so much, much love and respect Mummy."

@prominentchibest1:

"God abeg make una no loud ham, na their we dey."

@funky1040:

"Daddy finish them."

@oloriarewa1:

"Daddy Kai nah."

@instaplayboi:

"Christian dey always collect."

@chimejustus:

"Love nwantiti."

@chidoccy:

"Your sons will hold their pillows."

@emma_nuelovako:

"Papa why you de pepper your son na."

Chiwetalu Agu, son join Ngwo Ngwo Ngwo challenge

Ear;ier, Chiwetalu joined the Gwo Gwo Ngwo dance challenge with his son Chiwetalu Jnr. and their version got netizens laughing.

The veteran is known for his numerous parables and for portraying diabolism in his movie roles which he brought to the trending dance challenge.

In the funny video, his son did the dance challenge in his presence and he gave him an awkward look before saying some incantations that turned his son into a yam.

