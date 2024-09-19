Nigerian celebrity couple Annie and 2baba Idibia sparked conversations online as the wife celebrated her husband's birthday

2baba, who will be releasing an album soon, clocked 49 on September 18 and was hugely celebrated

Taking to IG, his wife shared throwback images of them and wrote nice words to him in the caption

Nigerian actress and reality TV star Annie Idibia, wife of Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, shared an emotional post on Instagram to mark her husband's new year.

The mother of two, who has been married to the music legend for 12 years, took to her verified Instagram page to share sweet, nostalgic pictures of her and the African Queen crooner.

Annie Idibia shares adorable words to celebrate her husband's birthday. Photo credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie shared two old pictures and one new one, noting that her husband still had all the qualities that drew her to him in the first place.

In her caption, she said she wished him pure happiness and blessings. Netizens have also joined Annie, who is celebrating the love of her life as he turns a new age.

Legit.ng had reported that 2baba shared a heartfelt comment about his fatherly role to his kids as he marked his birthday. His post on Instagram sparked reactions on social media.

See the post here:

Fans celebrate 2baba

See how Nigerians have celebrated the music legend on his wife's page:

@ifaanaqualar:

"Aging in love."

@luxuryhairby_yuwa:

"The 2nd slide is foreva in my head ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍."

@luxuryhairby_yuwa:

"Happy birthday 2baba. Innocent Idibiaa, God bless you."

@alysia_empire:

"Hbd sir, May God Almighty bless and perfect all that concerns you as you continue to look after our queen, may God bless your union🙏."

@hottie_chi:

"My lovelies 😍😍 Happy birthday 2baba and remain blessed dear 😇."

@obuksomega:

"My favorite people ❤️."

@henrietta_bendecida:

"Happy birthday 🎂to legendary 2 baba wishing him an amazing blessed long life ❤️❤️❤️."

2baba celebrates first son with Sunmbo Adeoye

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer 2baba’s son, Zion, and his former partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, turned a new age.

On April 30, 2024, Zion Idibia clocked 16, and 2baba wrote a note to thank his mother and stepfather.

The heartwarming birthday message from the music star to his son and his stepdad got people talking.

