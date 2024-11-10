Hypeman and singer Fake Pocolee caught the attention of many people as he attended the wedding of Charles Okocha

In a video, he got close to Cubana Chiefpriest and hailed him several times, which made the celebrity barman laugh

Poco Lee rocked a shirt with Equatorial Guinea's Baltarsar Engonga's face, and it stirred different reactions on social media

Singer and hypeman Fake Pocolee made many people laugh after he was seen wearing a shirt with Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Engonga's face on it.

Baltasar Engonga was alleged to have slept with over 400 women, including his brother, uncle, and cousin's wives, among others. He has been trending since then.

Fake Pocolee wore the shirt to Nollywood actor Charles Okocha's wedding on Saturday, November 9, 2024. In a video, the hypeman went to Cubana Chiefpriest's seat and hyped him.

He used his popular statement 'money na water' to hail the celebrity barman. Meanwhile, many eyes were on Baltasar Engonga's face on Fake Pocolee's shirt.

See the picture and video of Fake Pocolee's shirt below:

Reactions to Fake Pocolee's Baltasar Engonga's shirt

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Baltasar Engonga's face on Fake Pocolee's shirt below:

@oluwakemi._o::

"That man only regrets go be say Nigerians see that video. He has no other regrets."

@dezzy_gold_:

"Someone said fake poco be like spiritual husband."

@carphy_flinks:

"I don frame the man picture for my room. Na him tattoo remain."

@victoria_apple_:

"I don draw the man for my Nyash, if my man Dey knack me him face go Dey give am inspiration."

@life_of_jerrified:

"Baltasar Ebang Engonga should be given an award for Man of the Year for putting Equitorial Guinea on the world map."

Solomon Buchi shares take on Baltasar Engonga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as netizens shared their hot takes on the director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, Solomon Buchi joined in the conversation.

Baltasar was arrested for alleged fraud allegations, and upon search of his home, his sex tapes were found, which have since gone viral.

Solomon noted that a man who could sleep with over 400 men, including his brother's wife, was capable of murder, among others.

