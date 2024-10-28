Nollywood actor Pete Edochie caused an online stir after one of his throwback photos emerged online

The movie veteran was spotted as a young man by many of his fans for the first time, and they had things to say

The photo of Pete as a youth took netizens by surprise, and a number of them shared their feelings about it

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is making headlines on social media after a photo of him as a young man surfaced online.

Just recently, the 77-year-old legendary movie star took to his official Instagram page to take fans down memory lane.

Pete Edochie shared an old snap of himself as a very young man before his rise to fame. In the throwback photo, the movie star is seen wearing a white suit and trousers with a black bow tie.

Fans react to Pete Edochie's throwback photo. Photos: @peteedochie

Pete had his two hands in his pockets and a bright smile on his face as he smiled brightly for the camera. The actor had a full head of black hair, unlike the grey hair now surrounding his face.

See the heartwarming photo below:

Fans gush over Pete Edochie’s throwback photo

The old photo of Pete Edochie as a young man took many of his fans by surprise. Several of them noted that they had never considered that he was once a youth. Read some of their comments below:

baeposh8:

“Dis life just funny sha😢😢see our legend here soo young n cute, today still cute but old 😮😮life !!!”

chibuzo_hod:

“Daddy has always been an elder right from when he was young.❤️”

Bobe.nancy:

“To tell you the truth I have never imagine you were young before getting here😂😂😂. I ever know you as you are.”

smartpreneur_specials:

“Never once crossed my mind that you were ever young cos of the roles you played.”

Chii_doris:

“I never knew he was once young 😂 All my life he has been old 😂.”

Iykemanson:

“Steeze🙌🔥❤️.”

gloddyjude:

“Still got that big smile 😍.”

Trendconnekt:

“Wow! so this man was once young? 😮”

Victor_krane:

“Ahh! Didn’t know Pete edochie was ever young😁.”

Pete Edochie, Jide Kosoko reunite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the rare reconnection of Nollywood actors Prince Jide Kosoko and Pete Edochie warmed hearts on social media.

Kosoko, who was recently spotted with some actors on the Lagos Red Rail train, linked up with Pete Edochie.

In the short but adorable video, Kosoko and Pete greeted each other with an Igbo-style handshake before embracing.

