Anita Okoye, the estranged wife of renowned Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, has added a year to her age

The gorgeous mum of three shared pictures of herself to celebrate with fans and internet users on her social media pages

Anita conveyed a deep sense of appreciation for life’s blessings and openness to what the future holds, triggering reactions online

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of music star Paul Okoye (also known as Rudeboy), celebrates her birthday today, November 11.

She took to Instagram to share new images of herself, expressing thankfulness for answered prayers as well as unseen miracles that have changed her life.

Anita Okoye marked her new age in gratitude. Credit: @anitaokoye

Source: Instagram

She shared that she was welcoming the new year with love, appreciation, and an open heart to whatever came next.

Anita prayed that she and others would trust the path, celebrate their accomplishments, and continue to go forward in confidence.

The mother of three celebrated the beauty of growth and the power of thankfulness.

“I’m endlessly grateful for answered prayers and even the unseen blessings that have shaped my path. Embracing this new year with love, gratitude, and a heart open to whatever comes next.

“May we all trust the journey, celebrate our progress, and keep moving forward with faith. Here’s to the beauty of growth and the power of gratitude. It’s my birthday”.

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate Anita’s day

Legit.ng put together some of the best wishes. See them below:

tokemakinwa:

"You look so good Scorpio."

omonioboli:

"Happy birthday darling ❤️ More grace and blessings."

lolaomotayo_okoye:

"Happy Birthday my darling. More blessings..God bless you always. We miss and loveyou."

scentavenue_:

"Happy Birthday ms Anita❤️ wish you endless joy."

mrsobiagwu:

"Happy birthday Ada oma!!! Chukwu gozie yi nke oma oo."

officialosas:

"Happy birthday beautiful! Blessings always."

onyekaajugwo:

"Happy birthday Aneeeta Baby! God’s continuous blessings always beautiful Sis."

Paul Okoye and Ivy welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, have welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng